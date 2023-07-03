Hentges (1-0) struck out two over a perfect inning to earn the extra-inning win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Hentges' usage in the 10th inning would typically be scored as a save, but the official scorer credited him with the win rather than Emmanuel Clase, who allowed four runs in the ninth. Hentges picked up seven holds over his first 12 appearances, but a shaky stretch in June has seen him receive less high-leverage work lately. He's pitched to a 2.91 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through 21.2 innings.