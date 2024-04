Hentges (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Friday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Hentges began facing hitters earlier this week, and he's now ready to get into game action. He dealt with a swollen finger during spring training and has been out for over a month with the issue. Once he's ready to join the major-league roster, he'll be tasked with joining a competitive group that is second in the majors with a 2.29 bullpen ERA.