Hentges struck out one in a perfect inning in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Hentges was the Guardians' most effective pitcher Saturday. He's given up runs in only three of his 21 appearances this season, and he's allowed multiple runs only once. That shakes out to a 1.64 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB with one hold in 22 innings, though he's yet to get a real taste of high-leverage assignments despite the solid overall numbers. He's also posted a 2.54 FIP, which indicates he might experience a little regression, but it's not likely to be severe.