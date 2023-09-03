Hentges (3-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning to earn the extra-innings win over the Rays on Saturday.

Hentges allowed a run to score on a sacrifice fly, but the Guardians rallied back for two runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to earn him the win. The unearned run Saturday is the only run he's given up over his last 15 innings, a span in which he has a 19:4 K:BB and two holds. For the season, Hentges has a 4.32 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB through 41.2 innings with 10 holds and two blown saves. While he's been sharp lately, the Guardians' waiver claims from the Angels make the back end of Cleveland's bullpen quite crowded, so Hentges may be seen more often in middle-relief assignments.