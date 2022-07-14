Hentges (2-2) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout in 1.2 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the White Sox.

Hentges was responsible for both runs the White Sox scored in the sixth inning, and the Guardians' offense couldn't get him off the hook. He's been scored on in seven of his last eight outings, making his strong first two months of the season a distant memory. The southpaw now has a mediocre 4.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB across 32.1 innings this year. Eleven of the 15 runs he's allowed this year have come in his last 7.1 frames.