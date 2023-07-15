Hentges (1-1) took the loss Friday versus the Rangers. He failed to record an out while allowing three runs on two hits and a walk.

Hentges was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the seventh inning, but instead created a mess that saw the Guardians trailing by four by the end of the frame. The southpaw has yet to have an outing where he's allowed a single run -- he's given up multiple runs seven times, including in each of his last three appearances, while adding 18 scoreless outings. He's at a 5.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB with eight holds through 23.1 innings this season.