Hentges (2-1) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Royals.

Hentges gave up a double to Vinnie Pasquantino and a walkoff single to Michael Taylor. After allowing runs in three of his first 24 appearances, Hentges has given up eight runs in his last five innings across six outings. The southpaw has seen his ERA spike from 1.44 to 3.60 during this slump, and he owns a 1.13 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB in 30 innings overall. He's added one hold, but he'll likely remain in a low-leverage role until he can get back on track.