The Guardians placed Hentges (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Hentges' move to the 60-day IL was fully expected, as the left-hander is in line to miss the entire 2025 season after undergoing surgery last September to repair the capsule and labrum in his throwing shoulder. His spot on the 40-man roster will go to right-hander Jakob Junis, whom Cleveland signed to a one-year deal Sunday.
