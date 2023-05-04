The Guardians are expected to activate Hentges (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener with the Twins, MLB.com reports.

Hentges has been on the shelf all season with left shoulder inflammation, but he looks ready to make his 2023 debut for the Guardians after recently completing a two-week rehab assignment. Between two appearances at Double-A Akron and three at Triple-A Columbus, Hentges covered 4.2 innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Once activated from the IL, Hentges should serve as a key left-handed setup option in front of closer Emmanuel Clase.