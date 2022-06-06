Hentges walked two in one-third of a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Hentges has seen limited usage, making just four appearances since May 13. He's covered just 2.1 innings in those outings. The usage is puzzling, as the southpaw has been solid with a 1.10 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB across 16.1 innings in 16 appearances. Hentges is likely ticketed for low-leverage work, and it seems unlikely he'd be an option as a potential spot starter given that he hasn't logged more than three outs in an appearance since May 4.