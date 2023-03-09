Hentges (shoulder) showed progress in his medical evaluation Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hentges has been out for a week already with left shoulder inflammation, but manager Terry Francona was encouraged by Wednesday's check-up. "It was really, really encouraging," Francona told mlb.com. "To the point that they're going to let him do dry work and stuff." A stint on the injured list hasn't been ruled out yet, but it doesn't appear Hentges will be out for long even if he misses the start of the season.
More News
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Battling shoulder inflammation•
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Picks up first save•
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Tosses two hitless innings•
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Secures win in extra innings•
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Falters again Wednesday•
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Handed first loss•