Hentges (2-0) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Twins. He allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in one inning.

Hentges gave up a go-ahead solo home run to Carlos Correa in the top of the eighth inning, but the Guardians regained the lead in their half of the frame. This marked the second consecutive outing in which Hentges has given up a run, something he hadn't done all season. He's still fairly strong with a 2.33 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB in 27 innings. The southpaw's strong pitching could see him earn some high-leverage looks on a matchup basis, but he's picked up only one hold in 26 appearances.