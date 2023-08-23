Hentges (2-2) struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Dodgers.

Hentges has quietly gotten his season back on track with a 9.2-inning scoreless streak, during which he's posted a 13:3 K:BB while allowing 11 hits and collecting two holds. The southpaw worked the top of the seventh inning Tuesday, and the Guardians rallied ahead a half-inning later. He's now at a 4.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 38:15 K:BB with 10 holds and two blown saves over 36.1 innings. With Emmanuel Clase and Trevor Stephan holding down late-inning roles, Hentges is unlikely to see consistent setup work.