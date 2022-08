Hentges (3-2) pitched a perfect 11th inning with one strikeout to earn the win Monday over the Diamondbacks.

Hentges extended his scoreless streak to 5.2 innings over his last five appearances with the clean frame, and Amed Rosario hit a walkoff single for the win. After a rough stretch in late June and early July, Hentges appears to have gotten himself back on track. He owns a 3.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB in 38 innings as a middle reliever this year.