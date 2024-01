Hentges signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Guardians on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hentges broke out in 2022 after shifting to a full-time relief role. He took a moderate step back in 2023 by posting a 3.61 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 52.1 innings, but he still managed a 17 K-BB%. After recording 15 holds last season, Hentges should have the chance to serve in a high-leverage role once again in 2024.