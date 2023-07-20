Hentges (1-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk in one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday versus the Pirates.

Hentges entered with one on and one out, but the Pirates were able to rally against him. This was the fourth time in eight appearances in July that he's allowed multiple runs. The rough stretch has inflated his ERA to 6.31 with a 1.44 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB over 25.2 innings this season. While he's collected eight holds this season, Hentges may be kept away from high-leverage situations while he's struggling.