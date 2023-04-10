Guardians manager Terry Francona said April 4 that Hentges (shoulder) had progressed to throwing off a mound, MLB.com reports.
Assuming Hentges experienced no setbacks with his left shoulder while getting back on the mound this past week, he could advance to facing hitters during the upcoming week before heading out on what will likely be a brief minor-league rehab assignment. Hentges, who compiled a 2.32 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 72:19 K:BB in 62 innings in 2022, should factor into the setup mix in front of closer Emmanuel Clase once he's activated from the 15-day injured list.
More News
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Put on 15-day injured list•
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Making progress•
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Battling shoulder inflammation•
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Picks up first save•
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Tosses two hitless innings•
-
Guardians' Sam Hentges: Secures win in extra innings•