Hentges walked one and struck out one over two scoreless innings during Friday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners.

Hentges saw a 13.1-inning scoreless streak end Wednesday versus Baltimore, but he was right back at it Friday. The southpaw has impressed as a reliever this year, logging a 2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB across 48.2 innings while adding a 3-2 record and two holds. Despite his development as a starter previously, it's unclear if he's in contention to stretch out late in the year after starters Zach Plesac (hand) and Aaron Civale (forearm) were placed on the injured list Friday. Cody Morris, who made his major-league debut as Friday's starter, also pitched two innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks.