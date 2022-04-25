Hentges allowed two hits and struck out three in two scoreless innings in Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Yankees.

This was Hentges' first appearance longer than an inning. He entered the game after Aaron Civale struggled through the first three innings. Hentges has put up a 1.42 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB through 6.1 innings to begin the season. The southpaw will likely continue to be an option for bulk relief duties, so he probably won't interest most fantasy managers unless he pitches his way into the rotation.