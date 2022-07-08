site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Sandy Leon: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Jul 8, 2022
Leon was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Leon served as catching depth over the last week and a half but will head back to the minors after Austin Hedges (concussion) was reinstated from the injured list. Leon hit .133 with six walks and four strikeouts during his time on the major-league roster.
