Barlow struck out the side in the ninth inning of Monday's win against Baltimore, logging his second save of the season.

With closer Emmanuel Clase pitching the previous two days for Cleveland, Barlow was called upon in the ninth to preserve a one-run lead. The 31-year-old made the most of his opportunity, but he will see few save chances while Emmanuel Clase his healthy. Barlow owns a 3.66 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and a 44:17 K:BB over 32 innings this season, adding 16 holds and two saves.