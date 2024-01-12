Barlow signed a one-year, $6.7 million deal with the Guardians on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Guardians acquired Barlow from the Padres in mid-November, the second time in the calendar year he was dealt. It was a disappointing 2023 season for the reliever -- he posted a 4.37 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 68 innings -- but he had been reliable for a few years prior. If Barlow can bounce back, he should occupy a high-leverage role in Cleveland's bullpen.