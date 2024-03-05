Barlow has allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over three Cactus League innings.

Barlow's a veteran, so his rough start to spring shouldn't lead to too much panic. He struggled a bit in 2023, pitching to a career-worst 4.37 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 79:34 K:BB over 68 innings between the Royals and the Padres. His 3.19 FIP last year suggests he was unlucky, which is a silver lining. Barlow offers ninth-inning experience -- he has 56 career saves and has also added 48 holds. Despite the spring struggles, he should serve as the primary setup man to closer Emmanuel Clase.