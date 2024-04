Barlow (2-2) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning to earn the extra-innings win Saturday over Atlanta.

Barlow took care of business in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Cleveland pulled ahead in the 11th. It's a fourth straight scoreless outing for Barlow, who has two wins and two holds in that span. The setup man is at a 3.46 ERA, 1.38 wHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 13 innings overall, though he's improved after a rocky start to 2024.