Cleveland acquired Barlow from the Padres on Friday in exchange for Enyel De Los Santos.

Barlow posted a rough 5.35 ERA through his first 38.2 innings with the Royals in 2023, but he turned it around to the tune of a 3.07 ERA across 29.1 innings following an Aug. 1 trade to San Diego. The 30-year-old right-hander should be a setup option for the Guardians next season.