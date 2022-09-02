Bieber (8-8) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over seven innings against the Orioles. He struck out 11.

Bieber allowed two first-inning solo homers -- one from Cedric Mullins to lead off the game and another from Anthony Santander with one out - before giving up a third in the fourth inning to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. The righty has now recorded seven straight quality starts, pitching seven innings in five of those starts. Despite the barrage of deep balls in this outing, the 27-year-old has not allowed a home run in eight of his last 11 appearances.