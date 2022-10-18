Bieber will be available in Cleveland's bullpen for Game 5 of the NLDS against the Yankees on Tuesday, though he's unlikely to be used, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians could have turned to Bieber on three days' rest to start Game 5, something the Yankees elected to do with Nestor Cortes, but they'll instead go with Aaron Civale. Cleveland seems to be trying to keep Bieber available to start Game 1 of the ALCS if at all possible, though they'll have to get there first. Bieber could certainly be part of the equation, but the Guardians have a strong bullpen and might not need to call on him.