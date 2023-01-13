Bieber signed a one-year, $10.01 million contract with the Guardians on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Coming off the heels of a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP season, the 27-year-old ace was in line for a pay increase from his $6 million salary last year. With a 2.91 ERA since 2019, Bieber remains one of the best and most reliable pitchers in all of baseball, and he shows no sign of slowing down heading into 2023.