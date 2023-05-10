Bieber (3-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing seven hits and one walk over six scoreless innings against the Tigers. He struck out nine.

Detroit managed seven hits against Bieber, but the 27-year-old right-hander held them off the scoresheet thanks to a season-high nine-strikeout performance. Bieber has logged quality starts in five of his six outings this year. He lowered his ERA to 2.61 with a 1.10 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week against the White Sox.