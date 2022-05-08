Bieber (1-2) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.1 innings without striking out a batter.

It was the first time in 86 career big-league starts Bieber failed to fan at least one batter. The right-hander tossed only 38 of 71 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and his velocity issues continued -- he failed to reach 91 mph with any of his four-seamers, sitting in the 88-90 mph range, a worrying sign for a pitcher who averaged 94.2 mph as recently as 2020. Bieber will take a well-below-expectations 4.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB through 32.2 innings into his next start.