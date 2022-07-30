Bieber (5-6) allowed a run on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings, earning the win over the Rays on Friday.

Bieber gave up six runs in his previous start, but he was back on track Friday with a sharp outing. He alternated good and bad starts in July, going 2-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 1.05 WHIP for the month in four turns through the rotation. The right-hander has a 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 118:28 K:BB in 118.2 innings through 19 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.