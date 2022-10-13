Bieber is scheduled to start Game 2 of the Guardians' ALDS matchup with the Yankees on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Bieber was set to start Thursday, but a rainout pushed that game back a day, and he will take the ball Friday instead. Bieber was brilliant in his first appearance of the postseason, giving up just one earned run over 7.2 innings and picking up the win last Friday against the Rays.
