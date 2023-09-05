Bieber (elbow) is scheduled to face live hitters Thursday with High-A Lake County, MLB.com reports.

Bieber has been cleared to advance to the next phase of his rehab program for his right elbow injury after he threw an "up-and-down" bullpen session Monday without incident. If his upcoming live session goes well Thursday, Bieber could then be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. Guardians manager Terry Francona said Monday that he's tentatively targeting Sept. 20 for both Bieber and Triston McKenzie (elbow) to make their returns from the 60-day injured list, per Brian Dullik of The Associated Press.