Bieber and the Guardians won't face the Tigers on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland.

According to Zack Meisel of The Athletic, Bieber will have to wait until after the All-Star break for the Guardians' July 24 game in Chicago to build on his best outing of the season Tuesday, when he struck out seven and allowed just one earned run on three hits and no walks in a complete-game win over the White Sox. The Guardians and Tigers are set to make up Sunday's postponed game as part of a traditional doubleheader Aug. 15.