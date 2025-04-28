Bieber (elbow) is expected to begin pitching in simulated games at the Guardians' spring training complex in Arizona at some point in May, SI.com reports.

Though the Guardians haven't officially confirmed as much, Bieber appears to have reached the point in his rehab that he's facing hitters, after he had been limited to throwing bullpen sessions by the end of spring training. The right-hander is working his way back from April 12, 2024 Tommy John surgery and will require an extensive ramp-up period once he's deemed ready for game action in the minors. If he avoids any setbacks, Bieber could be ready to make his 2025 debut for the Guardians around midseason.