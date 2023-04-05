Bieber allowed three runs on three hits while striking out seven against one walk on Tuesday against the Athletics, but didn't factor into the decision.

Bieber allowed two runs in the third, and another run came across to score in the sixth on a wild pitch. The right-hander has gone six innings in both of his outings this year, and he picks up another quality start despite not factoring into either decision. He's scheduled to take the mound again Monday in a matchup with the Yankees.