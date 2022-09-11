Bieber (10-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Twins. He struck out seven.

The Cleveland ace extended his quality starts streak to nine games en route to his 10th victory on the season. While he only has 10 wins, Sunday was his 21st quality start, indicating that he has been a victim of poor run support this year. He will take a 2.91 ERA into his next start, which is slated to come at home versus the Twins.