Bieber (6-6) allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out eight across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Bieber worked five shutout innings prior to surrendering a two-run homer to Alek Thomas. It was still a successful outing for Bieber otherwise, as he stayed out of trouble by inducing seven groundball outs to supplement his eight punchouts. Though he surrendered six earned runs July 24, Bieber has allowed only one earned run in three of his last four outings after Wednesday's performance. He now owns a 3.39 ERA with a 126:28 K:BB across 124.2 innings for the campaign.