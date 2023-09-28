Bieber (6-6) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits over six innings against the Reds. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Bieber allowed only one hit over the first four innings and didn't surrender a run until the sixth, after Cleveland had already jumped out to a four-run lead. The right-hander had given up four runs in each of his last three starts coming and it marked his first start with one or fewer runs allowed since June 29. Bieber now carries a 4.09 ERA through two September starts to go along with a 12:1 K:BB.