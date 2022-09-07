Bieber (9-8) allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over eight innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Royals.

Bieber limited the damage to a Salvador Perez solo shot in the fourth inning. This matched Bieber's second-longest outing of the season, and he's now allowed one earned run in three of his last four starts. The Guardians' ace trimmed his ERA to 2.96 with a 1.06 WHIP and 171:34 K:BB through 167 innings over 26 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start this weekend against the Twins if Cleveland takes advantage of Thursday's off day to get by with a four-man rotation this week.