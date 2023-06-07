Bieber didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander blanked Boston for five innings before running into a bit of trouble in the sixth, but Bieber still exited the game in line for his fifth win of the year after 95 pitches (61 strikes). Strikeouts have all but disappeared from Bieber's arsenal -- he's fanned four batters or fewer in 11 of 13 starts this season -- but he's still been effective, posting a 3.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB through 80.2 innings. He's next set to take the mound this weekend for a home start against the Astros.