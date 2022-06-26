Bieber (3-4) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings.

Bieber held the Red Sox scoreless for five innings in the contest, but he surrendered a three-run home run off the bat of Alex Verdugo in the sixth that saddled him with the loss. The right-handed hurler tossed his third straight quality start, but he has failed to record a win in that span. Despite Bieber's 3-4 record on the campaign, he has put together a strong season, posting a 3.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 88:20 K:BB over 85 innings.