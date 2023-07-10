Bieber (5-6) took the loss Sunday against the Royals after allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings.

Bieber held the Royals scoreless through four innings, but Kyle Isbel led off the fifth with a solo home run to center to knot things up at 1-1. Bieber then unraveled in the sixth, allowing the Royals to score three more runs while giving up two more extra-base hits. It's now the fourth time in five starts he's allowed at least four runs and he's given up at least one long ball in each of those starts. The 28-year-old has not lived up to the high draft price fantasy managers took on him before the season. He's striking out a career-low 19 percent of batters and has the third highest hard-hit rate among qualified pitchers. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.77 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 95:33 K:BB over 117 innings and will be in search of his first win since June 11.