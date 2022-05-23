Bieber (1-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out 10 and taking a loss against Detroit.

Bieber gave up a run in each of the first two innings, including an RBI double by Miguel Cabrera in the opening frame. He then allowed a third and final run in the fifth on an error by Josh Naylor. Sunday was Bieber's first double-digit strikeout performance since May 27 of last season. The 26-year-old is now sporting a 3.55 ERA and a 46:14 K:BB through 45.2 innings. He's projected for a rematch in Detroit next weekend.