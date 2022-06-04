Bieber (3-3) yielded two runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out 11 and earning a win over Baltimore.

Bieber carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a two-out single to Trey Mancini. After seven shutout frames, he gave up two singles to begin the eighth and was eventually charged with two runs with Enyel De Los Santos on the mound. He lowered his ERA to 3.12 with a 62:16 K:BB through 60.2 frames. Bieber has posted a 1.92 ERA with 33 punchouts over his last four starts. The 27-year-old is lined up to face the Rangers at home next week.