Bieber allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Tuesday.

Bieber was perfect through three innings and had a no-hitter through five, but he plunked a batter and gave up back-to-back doubles in the sixth before being lifted. Anthony Gose entered the game and proceeded to serve up a game-tying homer to Tyler Naquin, leaving Bieber with the no-decision. While Bieber has been working with diminished velocity early on this season, the results have been strong regardless.