Bieber allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Bieber was responsible for putting Eddy Alvarez on base in the seventh inning, and Eli Morgan let the inherited runner score after an error. The Guardians' offense picked up their starter over the final two frames, rallying for the win. With quality starts in six of his last seven outings -- and a rain-shortened start being the lone exception in that span -- Bieber is in fine form. The ace right-hander has a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 84:18 K:BB across 78 innings in 13 starts overall. He's on track for a home start versus the Red Sox next weekend.