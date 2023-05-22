Bieber (3-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over eight innings during the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets. He struck out four and took the loss.

Coming off his worst start of the year, Bieber turned in a strong outing but was still handed a loss. He cruised through five shutout frames before Francisco Lindor broke the shutout with a sixth-inning homer. Bieber has allowed three or fewer runs in nine of his 10 starts this season, resulting in a 3.08 ERA with a 47:15 K:BB. Since the start of May, he's posted a 3.04 ERA across 26.2 frames. Bieber's next outing is projected to be at home against the Cardinals.