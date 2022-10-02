Bieber (13-8) earned the win Sunday against Kansas City, striking out three in five innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk.

After scattering two hits and a walk through the first three innings, Bieber ran into trouble in the fourth and was the victim of some bad defense. The Royals hit three singles in the fourth and scored one of their two runs following a throwing error by Gabriel Arias. The five frames completed brought Bieber's season total to exactly 200, his second time reaching that mark in his career. He lines up to start one of the first two games of the American League Wild Card at the end of the week in Cleveland.