Bieber and the Guardians won't play Friday against the Blue Jays after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Bieber is coming off his longest start of the season, and he allowed a run on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven during that outing. The Guardians haven't yet announced their updated rotation plans, but the right-hander will likely start one of the two games in Saturday's doubleheader.
